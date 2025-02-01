Dubai: RTA announces temporary closure of 5 roads for cycling race on Sunday

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Certain roads in Dubai will be temporarily closed on Sunday, February 2, because of the L'Étape Dubai Cycling Race 2025, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.

The authority said that five major roads — Oud Metha Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Road, Expo Road and Lahbab Street — will witness temporary closures during the race on Sunday.

RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes — Ras Al Khor Road and Emirates Road — until the end of the race. The authority also asked drivers to plan their journeys ahead and depart early so as to ensure a smooth arrival to their destination.

The race starts from Dubai Design District at 6.30am and will cover a distance of 101km. The race will finish at Expo City.

Tour de France cycling legends and former Tour de France stage winners — Ján Svorada and Peter Velits, have announced their participation in the inaugural race.