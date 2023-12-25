Dubai: RTA announces partial closure of key highway due to water accumulation

Buyers can also win a Tesla car and discounts on attractions during the Dubai Shopping Festival
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority announced a major road closure in the emirate due to water accumulation.
The closure is on Emirates Road in both directions between Expo Road and Al Fayah Truck Road.
Motorists heading towards Dubai can use Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road as their alternative route. Those going towards Abu Dhabi can use Expo Road as an alternative route.
Dubai Police has also warned motorists of the situation.
RTA’s emergency team is currently dealing with the water accumulation to restore smooth traffic flow.
