Dubai: RTA adds rest areas for delivery riders at Metro, bus stations

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 6:31 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 6:37 PM

The Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has introduced designated rest areas for delivery riders across the city.

These designated spots, reserved for uniformed delivery riders, are available at all Metro stations and public bus stations.

Drivers can use these spots to relax between 12pm and 3pm.

The RTA announced the new initiative through its social platforms.