Watch: Sheikh Zayed Road turns into giant speed lap as Dubai Ride cyclists race at 30kmph

Cyclists during the Dubai Ride, a flagship event of the yearly Dubai Fitness Challenge at Sheikh Zayed Road, on Sunday morning. KT Photos: Shihab

For the first time, scores of cyclists got the opportunity to race down the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Ride on a beautiful Sunday. The speed laps feature which was introduced exclusively for experienced cyclists kicked off at 5am.

Open only for those above the age of 21, these laps required participants to maintain an average speed of 30km/hr to ride the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route going from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back. Riders were required to exit the route by 6am.

Part of the Dubai Fitness challenge, the Dubai Ride is returning for the fifth edition this year to turn Sheikh Zayed Road into a stunning cycling track. Last year, 35,000 people participated in the event.

A vibrant parade led by Dubai Police’s cyber truck and a group of delivery riders flagged off the fifth edition of the Dubai Ride.

Thousands of experienced and amateur cyclists took to Sheikh Zayed Road for the iconic Dubai Ride on Sunday November 10. Some dressed in their professional gear while others donned the purple T-shirts given out this year as part of the cycling mega event to registered participants. Still others chose to go all out and dress up to a theme.

Housemates Mark, Lala, Ang, Dave and Joylynn were returning for the event for the fifth consecutive year. “This is one of the most awaited events of the year for us,” said Mark. “We left our home in Deira at 4:30am to get here for the race on time. Every year, we have our photos taken at the same spot. It is almost like a testament to our bond.”

A group of cyclists called AUH riders left their homes in Abu Dhabi at 2am to get to the ride in time for the speed laps. For them, the brand new feature was one of their biggest motivations to come. "During the usual Dubai Ride, you have to be extremely careful as there are so many cyclists of varying levels and the average you get is about 20km/hr," said member Noushad. "This year we were considering skipping it when we heard about the speed laps. That was a huge motivation for us." The group of 25 arrived a little after 4am to participate in the speed laps. "It was the most exhilarating experience," he said. "We got about 24 kilometres before we were asked to exit. We really enjoyed it and it made the drive from Abu Dhabi worth it." After the laps, the group rejoined the Dubai Ride to cycle the 4km route. "This is one of those iconic cycling experiences that no rider wants to miss," he said. "We picked the 4km route so that we can cycle past all the major landmarks."