Dubai Ride 2024 registration now open; routes, new challenge revealed

The ultra-popular cycling event Dubai Ride will back in November — and if you're ready to bike it out, secure your spot. Registrations are now open, authorities announced on Thursday.

Taking place on Sunday, November 10, the region’s largest community cycling event returns for its fifth edition, offering everyone — regardless of age or ability — the chance to experience Dubai on two (or more) wheels.

This year, there will be two route options, plus a new speed lap challenge:

If you wish to pedal your way through the Sheikh Zayed Road, go for the 12km scenic ride.

If you're joining with your family and kids, the 4km route through Downtown Dubai would be a good option.

Each path offers a unique perspective of the city's architectural marvels, from the soaring Burj Khalifa to the striking Museum of the Future and iconic Dubai Opera.

New speed laps

Seeking a thrill? Try the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps, designed for experienced riders over 21 years old.

Taking place from 5am to 6am on the 12km route, the speed laps will offer a unique chance to experience the excitement of high-speed cycling on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

Here's how it goes:

To join, you’ll need to maintain a minimum speed of 30kmph.

You'll have to ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace and follow the instructions of the Dubai Ride marshals.

Once complete, you can join family and friends for the main event.

Take note: Registration for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Speed Laps is separate. You can sign up now for Dubai Ride, while registration for Dubai Speed Laps will begin on October 14.

As a participant, you’ll receive individual bibs for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Speed Laps. You can pick these up at the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village. More information on collection dates and timings will be announced soon. "This event is a key highlight of our fitness calendar that enhances quality of life and achieves sustainable development and plays a significant role in enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading active city," said Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council. "Each person joins not only to enjoy the event, but also to create and share snapshots of this unforgettable experience, promoting a lifestyle of health, activity and joy, inspiring a global audience on the importance of fitness," Hareb added. "Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is more than just an event; it's a manifestation of our vision to integrate fitness into the everyday lives of Dubai’s residents and visitors to inculcate better habits and make the city one of the most active in the world," added Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. ALSO READ: Dubai: Registrations open for 30-day fitness challenge Dubai Fitness Challenge: 8th edition of 30-day event to start on October 28