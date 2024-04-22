Dubai: Residents pay 'up to Dh150 one way' for taxis as some Metro stations remain closed

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 5:56 PM

With last week’s record-breaking rains and subsequent floods still impacting Dubai Metro operations, some residents have had to opt for expensive alternatives like taxis to commute to their offices. Others are enduring significantly longer commute times.

In an update posted on Monday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the Dubai Metro is operating on the Red Line, but won’t be stopping at ONPASSIVE, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy stations. “We urge you to avoid using the Metro during peak hours and plan your journeys according to the stations currently operational.”

Some affected residents are paying as much as Dh150 for taxis.

Xyza Dizon, a Filipina expat residing in Al Fahidi, said: “My son and I attempted to book a (regular) taxi at 8.20am today to drop him off at his nanny’s house, but it was unsuccessful. We then headed to Sharaf DG metro station, only to discover it was crowded with people waiting for the train," said Xyza.

To find a better alternative, Xyza checked for buses, but unfortunately they were also full with other commuters going back to work after the weekend. She was left with no choice but to get a premium taxi.

“Finally at 9.15am, I got a taxi for Dh150, which took me from Sharaf DG to ADCB metro station,” she added.

Despite the challenges, Xyza understood that the disruptions were due to the unprecedented storm.

Sudanese expat, Shahd Ahmed, usually relies on her car for commuting. However, due to flood damage to her car, she had to take the metro. Recounting her morning ordeal, Shahd said: "I was met with long queues at Stadium metro station as I planned on heading to Dubai mall metro station. Trains arrive every 10 minutes, and luckily, I managed to board the fifth train after waiting for an hour.”

To ensure a smooth flow of passengers, metro authorities instructed commuters to wait at ground level before being granted access to the platforms. In the Union station, Shahd encountered longer lines since it's a transfer station for commuters from the green line to the red line.

“I waited for about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Normally, my metro journey takes an hour, but today it took two hours. Exhausted, I decided to take the bus from Dubai Mall to Dubai Design District and headed straight to work by taking a taxi, arriving around 9am," she added.

The inconvenience and uncertainty caused by the closures prompted some individuals to change their decision and embrace working from home instead. Riya, an Indian expat, arrived at ADCB metro station at 7.15am, intending to travel to Internet City metro station. However, what should have been an hour-long journey turned into a 45-minute wait to board the first train.

"I had no other choice, I would’ve wasted my time,” said Riya. She initially adjusted her plans to take the metro to Business Bay and take a taxi from there. However, with time it became clear that progress was slow, and reaching on time seemed increasingly unlikely.

After enduring a 45-minute wait, Riya reluctantly made the decision to return home to save her time. The challenging morning commute left her contemplating alternative travel options for the future, with rideshare services as an alternative.

