Dubai: Residential area gets new parking spaces, sidewalks, street lighting

The project is part of RTA’s commitment to accommodate emirate's growing population and urbanisation by upgrading infrastructure

by Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 3:55 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the construction of internal roadwork extending 1.9 km within the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project at Al Warqa 4. The scope of works completed included the construction of pedestrian paths, sidewalks, entrances to parking lots, and street lighting.

The project is part of RTA’s commitment to accommodate Dubai's growing population and urbanisation by upgrading the infrastructure of residential areas. The ultimate goal is to raise the standard of living and boost the happiness and satisfaction of the inhabitants.

“RTA is focused on enhancing the connectivity of residential areas to Dubai's primary road network through undertaking internal road works. Works included the construction of entrances and exits to facilitate the movement of residents, visitors, and vehicles within residential areas,” said Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

"Works completed at Al Warqa 4 included the construction of 1.9 km of internal roads and 3.6 km of two-way pedestrian walkways along with parking spaces to accommodate 66 vehicles and the installation of 57 lighting units. The project will benefit 136 villas within the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment in the area," concluded Al Shehhi.

