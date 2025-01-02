Dubai resident kicks off New Year with Dh1-million win after buying Big Ticket to 'test luck'

The Indian banker plans to reinvest the winnings and put them toward her kids' higher education
Born and raised in the Emirates and a proud resident of UAE, Georgina George started her 2025 on a blockbuster note — she won Dh1 million in the final Millionaire e-Draw of the year, joining Big Ticket’s list of winners.
The 46-year-old banker, originally from Kerala, resides in Dubai with her husband and children. Her journey with Big Ticket began five years ago, when she purchased tickets almost monthly from her colleagues.
However, the ticket that changed her life was a spontaneous purchase made alongside her husband, simply to test their luck.
Georgina said, "Like many winners, my initial reaction was pure disbelief. To be honest, I wasn’t entirely familiar with Richard’s voice, so my first thought was that it might be a scam. But as reality sank in, the overwhelming joy and excitement took over.
"I plan to reinvest the winnings and put them toward my kids' higher education. This victory has filled me with optimism and has encouraged me to continue participating in Big Ticket draws."
Big Ticket is ringing in 2025 with its January promotion, offering a guaranteed Dh25-million prize and so much more. Every week in January, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with Dh1 million during the weekly e-draws.
January also brings back the big win contest. If participants purchase at least two Big Tickets in a single transaction between the January 1 and 26, they will enter for a chance to join the grand finale live draw on February 3. Four lucky participants will take part in the big win contest to win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to an impressive Dh150,000.
Big Ticket is also giving participants a chance to win two luxury vehicles— a BMW M440i on February 3 or a Range Rover Velar on March 3 live draw.
Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
