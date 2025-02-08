Dubai: Rents jump 3 times at this popular getaway since start of winter

The Half Desert, located at the intersection of Al Ain Road and Emirates Road, has long been a favourite winter getaway for residents looking to enjoy a peaceful desert barbecue. Every year, as the temperatures drop, hundreds of tents pop up in the area, allowing visitors to relax, cook, and socialise under the open sky.

However, this season, has seen a sharp surge in rental prices, leaving many visitors surprised and disappointed.

Jawad Jafari, an Iranian expatriate who frequently visits the desert site, experienced the surge in price this winter. “In December, I rented a tent for my friends, and it cost me Dh100 per hour. The setup included lights, a music system, a grill, and water,” said Jafari.

Jawad Jafari with his friends at Half Desert, Dubai.

“However, when I tried to book the same tent again recently, I was shocked to find that the price had jumped to Dh300 per hour,” added Jafari.

Jafari said that after some bargaining, the caretaker of the tent brought the cost down to Dh200 per hour, but he still felt the pinch of the increased rates. “I understand that demand is high, but tripling the price in just a couple of months is too much."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Another resident, Mantuf Khan, also visited the desert with his family and friends for a weekend retreat. “We have been coming here regularly during winter to unwind and enjoy quality time together. It’s a great experience, but the rising costs have made it difficult for us to visit as often as we used to,” said Khan.

Khan mentioned that his group of ten had to split the cost to make it more affordable. “Earlier, we could stay for hours without worrying about the budget, but now, even a few hours put a strain on our expenses,” added Khan.

Mantuf Khan with family and friends.

'Price hike due to increased demand' Caretakers of the tents at the site attribute the price hike to the growing demand. Abdul Rahim Akhtar, who manages several tents in the area, said: “The price was originally set at Dh300 per hour for this year. However, in October and November, we had few visitors, so we offered discounts,” said Akhtar. “As the winter season peaked in January, demand surged, and we are now charging the original price without any discounts,” added Akhtar. Another tent caretaker highlighted the difference in weekday and weekend footfall. “During weekdays, we hardly get one or two clients, and we charge between Dh50 to Dh100 per hour to attract visitors. But on weekends, the demand is much higher, so we charge the full price to make up for the quieter days,” said Hameed Gul. Despite the price surge, many residents continue to flock to Half Desert for the unique experience it offers. However, there are some who are reconsidering their weekend plans or looking for alternative spots where prices are more affordable. “We have explored other locations on the outskirts of Sharjah and Ajman, where we can camp for free,” said Khan. ayaz@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: