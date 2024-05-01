Dubai: Remote work for govt employees announced due to unstable weather

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Dubai has announced remote working for govt employees on Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3, due to unstable weather conditions prevailing in the emirate.

The UAE's disaster management authority on Wednesday reiterated the nation's readiness to handle the upcoming weather conditions and affirmed that all relevant agencies are prepared to tackle the anticipated weather fluctuations by implementing proactive measures.

Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.

During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.

