Dubai: 10-day paid marriage leave among initiatives in new family programme

A 10-day paid marriage leave for spouses working in Dubai government offices and a remote work option on Fridays for mothers during the first year after maternity leave have been introduced as part of phase one of the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ announced on Saturday.

The programme aims to promote family stability, enhance quality of life, and encourage work-life balance by offering financial, social, and educational support.

The initiative by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is also aimed at “empowering Emirati families and fostering their stability and growth.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Strong families are essential to create a better future. We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every Emirati family in Dubai, ensuring their lasting happiness and stability while empowering them to nurture future generations who can shape a brighter tomorrow,” said Sheikha Hind in a statement released by the Dubai Government Media Office (GMO).

The programme also reduces the monthly premium for housing loans to a minimum of Dh3,333 for beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings programme, provided their monthly income does not exceed Dh30,000.

The ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ also offers housing support in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, by prioritising the allocation of ready-made housing for loan beneficiaries under the Dubai Weddings programme.

The Dubai Weddings programme was launched in January 2024 to cover the costs of the main wedding ceremony and provide wedding halls and neighbourhood Majlises free of charge.

The Dubai Weddings initiative provides financial support to both husband and wife. In its first year, it facilitated 344 weddings, accounting for 28.3 per cent of all Emirati weddings in Dubai by the end of 2024. It also contributed to a 10.1 per cent increase in Emirati weddings last year compared to 2023, according to GMO.

All Emirati citizens in Dubai planning to marry can register for the Dubai Weddings programme, provided the prospective bride is an Emirati citizen. Registration is available through the ‘Emirati’ platform on the Dubai Now app. Alternatively, individuals can register or learn more by visiting the Community Development Authority's website or contacting the Authority at 800 2121.