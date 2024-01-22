Dubai: Rare, Dh10 million carpets used by kings on display at Burj Al Arab

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 6:00 AM

A rare handmade antique Persian carpet, valued at Dh10 million dirhams, has earned the distinction of being one of the priciest carpets in Dubai. The masterpiece is currently showcased at the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel.

The exclusive invitation-only three-day event presents a curated display of rare, intricate, and handwoven carpets. Transporting viewers back to the 1800s, some of these carpets were once commissioned by the erstwhile royals.

Heritage Carpet, a family-owned business, can trace its lineage through five generations to Persia, presently known as Iran.

The company claims to have one of the most extensive assortments of premium, handcrafted carpets globally.

Supplied photo

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Afshin Ghanbarinia, Vice Chairman of Heritage Carpet said, “This carpet was made with special order. There is a huge signature on top that mentions the name of the person for whom it was made. This dates back hundreds of years. The size is unusual, and the design and colour are also unusual. The signature attributes it to the gentleman. The carpet is in perfect condition. They couldn’t hang this kind of carpet so it was in their main majlis. People would walk on it, sit, and serve food. So, it has been exposed to all kinds of daily activities. The condition has been the same all along, and no repairs have been required. I think it took seven years to weave it, with multiple weavers. The value of this is Dh10 million.”

Supplied photo

Afshin explained the Bakhtiari were a nomadic tribe, and they had their own style of making carpets. He stressed the carpet shared resemblances with those found in Buckingham Palace and various historically significant palaces worldwide. With a history spanning 2,500 years, this art transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

“The weavers have not used a template. They used their minds. The size of this carpet is almost 6 by 4 metres. The colours here (pointing) are white but in the centre it is yellow. The colour red is from a specific seed. Even after so many years, the colours are intact,” added Afshin.

KT Photo: Nandini Sircar

The Ghanbarinia family started their carpet-selling business in 1841 and established their inaugural store in Dubai four decades ago.

Currently, Heritage Carpet boasts a presence in 30 countries, featuring 85 showrooms and boutiques.

Other luxury items, in smaller sizes, also meticulously crafted are estimated to be less than 100 years old. All these antiques are typically kept out of sight, reserving them for collectors and special customers when needed.

Afshin emphasised, “These carpets embody complete sustainability, crafted from sheep's wool meticulously cut with scissors and hand-spun. The dyes used are derived from vegetables, and even the water used in the process is heated through wood boiling, with no fossil fuels in sue. Every step of the production, from A to Z, takes place in-house. In the past, these carpets would be transported on the backs of donkeys or horses, resulting in a negligible carbon footprint.”

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

Typically originating in Iran, they garnered interest in regions such as the Gulf, Europe, or the US, undergoing multiple sales and resales. “Despite having a zero carbon footprint in production, if you were to trace their journey they would reveal a credit for having traversed thousands of miles across countries and collections.”

In the intricate patterns of these carpets, diverse narratives unfold, echoing scenes from a bygone era.

These Persian carpets are crafted from wool and silk, featuring fertility, abundance, and eternal life. It is adorned with unique and non-repeating motifs.

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

Amir Ghanbarinia, Managing Director, Heritage Carpet said, “For every wealthy person around the world Persian carpet is on the checklist. It is among the luxury items with Rolls-Royce, Rolex, a house in Monte Carlo and Dubai, and a Persian carpet come together. Some of them know about it and some of them don’t. But people trust the brand they buy from. We are trying to be the most trusted Persian carpet brand in the world.”

He explained the key differentiator between handmade and machine-made carpets lies in the fact that the value of handmade carpets is appreciated over time.

He added, “I see within the new generation a lot of interest in carpets, antiques, beautiful houses and they all want to have the best. This is one of the best investments. A car is a machine. But art, paintings, and carpets never lose their value. Paper money can devalue. Gold cannot lose value. It stands for heritage. This proves that we humans have existed for thousands of years.”

Walter Hahn, a dedicated private carpet collector with a four-decade-long passion, explained “The immaculate pieces represent a genre.”

He highlighted that these carpets are stored in cold rooms, ensuring optimal lighting conditions.

“They are priceless but if one still insists on attaching a price tag, the smaller carpets in this collection are priced between $50,000 and $100,000, and they date back a century. However, the older ones command even higher prices. By and large most of these are wool carpets woven on a cotton foundation. At times, it may feature a silk base consisting of an interwoven lattice of strings, where knots are fastened along the strands. They tie about 1,000 knots per square inch which is a very fine carpet. Their beauty is not in the finest but in their design and the colours. That is remarkable. These are all made of vegetable dyes that oxidise well. But they are still very vibrant. There is a difference between oxidized and faded. These carpets are still very vibrant. So, the reds become a little more oxidized or rusted and they are no different than wines. Wines later become a collectable not drinkable.”

KT Photo: Nandini Sircar

