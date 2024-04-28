Dubai ranks first in Arab World as 'best maritime capital' of 2024

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 2:32 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 2:37 PM

Dubai is ranked first in the Arab world and 11th globally in the list of “The Best Maritime Capitals in the World for the Year 2024”.

This was revealed at an international report launched recently in Singapore by DNV and Menon Economics, companies specialising in evaluating maritime capitals worldwide.

Dubai has moved up two places compared to the previous report in 2022.

According to the report, Dubai's rise in the Leading Maritime Capitals index for 2024 is attributed to five key factors: shipping centres, maritime technology, ports and logistics, attractiveness and competitiveness, as well as financial and legal aspects.

The report also highlighted Dubai's accent on green technology in the maritime sector.

Singapore has retained its title as the leading maritime city in the world for 2024.

