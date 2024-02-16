Dubai: Ramadan Souq, celebrating start of holy month, begins on Saturday

Photos: AFP File

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 2:45 PM

The annual ‘Ramadan Souq’ returns on Saturday, February 17, at the historic Old Municipality Street in Deira. Organised by Dubai Municipality, the souq is a tradition in Dubai that celebrates the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Souq will run until March 9 – open daily between 10am and 10pm – offering various items and gadgets essential for Ramadan preparations. Shoppers can find personal and household essentials and there will also be special products for celebrating ‘Hag Al Laila’ as well as events, live entertainment shows, and activities for children.

Showcasing souqs

Dubai Municipality said ‘Ramadan Souq’ is organised annually not only to support tourism and commercial activities, but also “to showcase traditional markets and safeguard the heritage and authenticity of age-old customs associated with preparations for the blessed month of Ramadan.”

“Deira’s historical markets hold significant prominence as traditional commercial hubs, dating back to the 19th century,” noted Dubai Municipality, adding: “These markets have undergone restoration, rehabilitation and classification based on their types.”

There is Grand Souq in Deira, famously known as the Al Dhalam Souq or Darkness Market, renowned for its diverse range of products. There is Plates Market, which offers kitchen essentials like pots and trays. Another one is men's fabrics market and Souq Al Manazer, which sells diverse goods.

Additionally, there is the Al-Matarih Market, dedicated to the sale of armchairs and pillows (traditionally called tikki). Other notable markets within the area include the food market, marine tools market, Souq Al Khilak for fabrics, perfume market, and the gold market.

