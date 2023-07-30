Dubai public transportation ferried more than 330 million users in first half of 2023

Metro and taxis accounted for the largest ridership share, with 36.5 per cent and 29 per cent respectively

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 2:58 PM

Almost 337 million riders used RTA’s public transportation in the first half of 2023. This means that everyday around 1.86 million riders used various modes of transport including Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport modes and taxis. These figures are up from the 304.6 million riders in the first half of 2022.

“Ridership increased by 11 per cent in the first half of 2023 in comparison with the same period in 2022,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority. “These results are a significant indicator of the resurgence of Dubai’s economic activity, as well as RTA’s effective initiatives.”

He added that the increase in figures was a testament to the work RTA has done to encourage residents and visitors to use public transportation. “Dubai’s integrated public transport network has now become the backbone of people's movement around Dubai,” he said. “The network was successful in coaxing a change and evolution in the community’s culture and attitudes towards using various public transport means.”

Figures

According to the figures, Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest ridership share of public transport, with 36.5 per cent for Dubai Metro, and 29 per cent for Dubai Taxi, while public buses contributed 24.5 per cent. March 2023 was the busiest of all months recording about 60 million riders. Ridership in other months ranged from 53 to 58 million riders.

“Dubai Metro ridership on both the Red and Green Lines hit 123.4 million riders in the first half of 2023, with Burjuman and Union stations accounting for the majority of riders,” said Al Tayer. “On both the Red and Green Lines, Burjuman Station served 7.25 million riders, whereas Union Station was used by 5.6 million riders.”

The Red Line’s busiest station was Al Rigga, which served 5.4 million riders. This was followed by Mall of the Emirates Station with 5.2 million riders, and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station with 4.7 million riders. On the Green Line, Sharaf DG Station ranked first in terms of ridership clocking 4.4 million riders, followed by Baniyas Station serving 3.8 million riders ahead of Stadium Station with 3 million riders.

In the first half of 2023, Dubai Tram ferried 4.2 million riders, while public buses served 83 million riders. Marine transport means including abras, water bus, water taxi, and ferry transported 9.1 million riders. Shared mobility means like e-hail, smart rental vehicles and Bus-On-Demand carried 21 million riders, and taxis, including Dubai Taxi, and its franchise companies transported 96.2 million riders.

Al Tayer explained that RTA’s strategic and executive plans are built to integrate various public and shared transport means. “They entail enhancing and broadening the road networks, crossings and public transport modes including the metro, tram, buses, marine transport, first and last-mile mobility means and shared transport,” he said.

“The plans also include improving facilities for pedestrians and cyclists and upgrading technical traffic and transport systems. They also encompass the implementation of policies to limit the public reliance on private vehicles and enhance reliance on other mobility means including public and shared transport.”

