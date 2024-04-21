Dubai private schools urged to extend distance learning for students facing post-flood challenges

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM Last updated: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 12:03 PM

All Dubai private schools, universities and nurseries have been urged to continue distance learning for students facing logistical challenges in the aftermath of the recent severe weather conditions across the UAE.

On Sunday, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) advised institutions to take cautionary measures as facilities prepare to open doors for students again.

With record-breaking rainfall from late Monday until Tuesday night past week, many neighbourhoods in Dubai remain severely affected. Several roads are waterlogged with houses yet flooded. Bus transport and metro services continue to be affected.

Schools and other educational institutions switched to remote learning on April 16 with the KHDA tweeting that following the announcement by Dubai’s Crown Prince that all of the emirate’s private schools, nurseries and universities will offer distance learning.

Following the announcement, no on-site classes were held in most parts of the country through Thursday and Friday.

Life across the UAE came to a grinding halt due to the heaviest rain the country has experienced in 75 years.

Meanwhile, some schools in Dubai have notified guardians about reopening of school Monday onwards while adding that they will be remain "flexible" for students who would be unable to reach by continuing to offer them distance learning..

"Learning resources that mirror in class teaching and learning tomorrow and will be uploaded on our platforms but teachers will not be live online as they were at the end of last week. Students who access online material will also marked present for the day," a school said in its notification.

Support staff in Dubai schools were working tirelessly, even staying overnight in schools, to prepare the institutions for the students’ return to their campuses. Housekeeping staff were seen tackling waterlogging issues, repairing leaks, and fixing electrical supplies to ensuring the readiness of schools to receive students.

