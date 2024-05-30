E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Police warn residents of security drill today; no photography allowed

The public has been advised to keep a safe distance from the training area

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 1:15 PM

Dubai Police has warned residents of a mock drill taking place on Thursday, May 30.

Taking to X, the authority announced that the exercise will take place at 10pm today in Al Shindaga area.


Residents have been warned against taking photographs and have been advised to keep a safe distance from the training area to ensure a clear path for units and patrols participating in the drill.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE