UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Police urges motorists to relocate vehicles parked on roads after flooding

This comes after heavy rains lashed the UAE on Tuesday, April 16, which led to waterlogged streets

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
KT Photo: Shihab
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 11:16 PM

Motorists who had to leave their vehicles on streets and roads in Dubai due to flooding have been urged to relocate their vehicles by Dubai Police.

In an announcement on X, the authority advised drivers to relocate their vehicles to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.


Those looking for support and assistance during this challenging time have been advised to contact the authority's call centre at 901.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


This comes after heavy rains lashed the UAE on Tuesday, April 16, which led to waterlogged streets and flooding. Many motorists faced the brunt and had to leave their cars parked after they got stuck.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE