Dubai Police to temporarily suspend some online services from 12am on January 12

The authority said in a post on X that it will be updating its traffic services on both website and smart channels

Published: Sat 11 Jan 2025, 11:08 PM

Dubai Police on Saturday announced that services on their website and smart applications will be temporarily suspended starting from 12am on Sunday, January 12.

Dubai Police said in a post on X that it will be updating its traffic services on both website and smart channels.

"This necessary update involves a brief outage on these services, starting Sunday, January 12, 2025, from 12am until 6am," the Dubai Police wrote.

