Dubai Police to launch digital officer to help tourists in emergencies, travel planning

From assisting tourists in emergencies to planning entire schedules for them, the Dubai Tourist Police have showcased an innovative digital tourism officer that will be integrated into the Dubai Police app in February, 2025.

The Dubai Police unveiled the initiative at Gitex Global Technology exhibition, currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Lieutenant Ahmed Nasser Zari from the Tourist Police Department introduced the digital officer, which is in its first phase of launch. In just the past week, the digital officer has engaged in 469 conversations, successfully resolving 461 of them. Only eight inquiries required assistance from a human agent, highlighting the effectiveness of this innovative solution.

During a demonstration of the digital officer's capabilities, Lieutenant Ahmed gave the digital officer a hypothetical situation. "I tested the first prototype under a hypothetical situation where I had lost my phone. The digital officer promptly guided me through a series of questions, inquiring whether I had lost it in a hotel or a taxi, and efficiently collected my information — all in just three minutes. It assured me that I would be contacted shortly and even indicated that it could reach out to the hotel," Lieutenant Ahmed told Khaleej Times. Lieutenant Ahmed The benefits of the digital officer extend beyond emergency situations. Tourists can rely on it for comprehensive travel planning, including suggestions for places to visit and creating personalised itineraries. Lieutenant Ahmed revealed plans for the future, stating, "In upcoming phases, the digital officer will be assigned to each department, further enhancing its capabilities and the level of service we can offer to visitors."