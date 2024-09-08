Dubai Police to issue Esaad cards for Central Bank employees

Photo: Dubai Police/X

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:51 AM

Dubai Police will now provide Central Bank employees with the Esaad card, under a memorandum of cooperation signed between the two authorities.

With the Esaad card, employees and their family members can get reduced prices on healthcare, education, real estate and other sectors, along with numerous offers and benefits.

The Esaad card was launched in 2018, and offers are available for cardholders at over 7,200 brands and businesses within the UAE and across 92 countries worldwide.

The memorandum between the Esaad Card Centre at Dubai Police General Headquarters and the Central Bank of the UAE was signed by Ihab Al Ameri, Head of Human Resources Department at the Central Bank, and Mona Al Ameri, Head of the Esaad Card Centre at Dubai Police, in the presence of officials and representatives from both parties.