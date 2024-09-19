Dubai Police to increase drone units by end of 2024; operations will not violate residents' privacy

The process can be done via app or on the website of Awqaf UAE
Dubai Police is set to enhance its Drone Box initiative, with plans to increase the number of drone units from six to eight by the end of this year.
This advanced system, which offers a glimpse into the future of policing, aims to improve emergency response times and bolster public safety across the emirate.
The goal is for the Drone Box system to become the primary first response tool within the force, effectively aiding emergencies and preserving law enforcement resources.
Khaleej Times got a close look at the Drone Box System, which was first introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in 2021. This autonomous aerial platform is one of the first systems globally to operate drones beyond visual line-of-sight and is designed to swiftly address urgent incidents, minimising response times and utilising the latest technological advancements to enhance security services.
Captain Mohammed Omar Almuhairi, head of the unmanned aircraft systems centre at the General Department of Operations, shared insights into the project: “The Drone Box system is pivotal in reducing response times to emergencies and providing essential data and support for decision-making processes. Our goal is to have comprehensive coverage across Dubai with minimal human intervention.”
For instance, when an emergency report is received from Dubai’s streets, drones are dispatched to the affected area and monitored from the command and control room at the Drone Systems Centre. These drones conduct a comprehensive survey, allowing for an accurate assessment of the situation before rescue teams arrive on-site.
They also provide live broadcasts to the command centre, enabling decision-makers to monitor the situation in real time and make informed decisions. During major traffic accidents, this capability helps officials manage traffic and direct rescue operations more effectively. Additionally, in scenarios such as heavy rains or fires, drones play a critical role in locating individuals who are trapped or in need of assistance, thereby expediting rescue efforts.
Dubai Police’s drones are notably self sufficient. If a drone’s battery runs low, it autonomously returns to its base station to replace its battery without manual oversight, ensuring continuous operation and efficiency.
Dubai Police is among the first global agencies to deploy such an advanced drone system, reflecting its commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced policing. The drones support a range of operations, including traffic monitoring, emergency response, and crisis management, significantly boosting the efficiency of Dubai’s emergency services.
Captain Almuhairi also highlighted the comprehensive training that drone operators undergo at the unmanned aircraft systems centre. “Our drone operators undergo rigorous training to handle these systems safely and effectively. They are prepared to respond to various situations and adhere to all regulations,” he noted.
Dubai Police has actively worked to inform the public about the Drone Box system. Captain Mohammed Omar Almuhairi explained, “We have been keen to address any concerns about the drones. Once people learned that these aircraft are part of Dubai Police’s advanced security system and understood their benefits, they welcomed the initiative and expressed their support.”
To further educate the public, the drones have been featured in various exhibitions to highlight their role in enhancing security. Easily identifiable by their blue panels and the police logo, the drones are a visible symbol of Dubai Police’s commitment to using cutting-edge technology for public safety.
While the public has shown excitement about this advanced technology, there have been concerns regarding privacy, particularly in residential areas. The top official addressed these concerns, emphasising the system’s commitment to privacy: “We understand the public’s concerns about privacy. Our drones are designed to look at the horizon, avoiding direct observation of individuals, ensuring that privacy is respected while maintaining high standards of security.”
