Dubai Police team that monitors e-scooter riders gift ‘scooter hero’ pins to some

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 12:45 PM

A Dubai Police team that monitors e-scooter users has honoured some riders for adhering to all relevant road safety rules. These riders have been given certificates and ‘scooter hero’ pins.

The special police team selected riders who were committed to following the rules, including using their e-scooters on designated paths; wearing helmets and reflective jackets; and ensuring their rides had functioning lights and brakes.

Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic, said the new pin will encourage riders to comply with traffic rules so as to earn the ‘scooter hero’ title.

In October, the Dubai Police revealed that five people were killed and 29 injured in e-scooter accidents this year. The force slapped over 10,000 fines on riders for breaking traffic rules in eight months.

In Dubai, fines of up to Dh300 are imposed on riders who endanger their own or others’ lives. Based on the statistics the police shared, on average, about 1,250 fines were issued every month this year for the improper use of these vehicles that have become a popular mode of transport for residents.

Traffic safety rules include: Avoid roads with speeds exceeding 60kmph; respect traffic lights and other road signs; don’t carry an additional person on e-bikes; park in designated areas only; dismount at pedestrian crossings; and don’t ride against the traffic, among others.

Last month, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had reminded riders that the maximum speed limit at designated tracks in residential areas and beaches is 20kmph. The authority also stressed that e-scooters are to be used only by those aged 16 and above.

ALSO READ: