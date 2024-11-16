Dubai: Police set up 13 checkpoints to detect changes to vehicles causing noise

Dubai Police have announced setting up 13 inspection checkpoints across the emirate to ensure no modifications have been made to vehicles that could cause noise, it said on X on Saturday.

The checkpoints aim also to make sure any modifications to the vehicles do not compromise the safety and comfort of road users and to verify their safety.

Dubai Police have announced on Friday seizing 23 vehicles and three motorbikes for loud noises and disturbances in Al Khawaneej area due to illegal vehicle modifications, authorities said on Friday. These impoundments took place in the span of 24 hours.

