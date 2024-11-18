Dubai Police seize almost 1,800 scooters, bicycles due to use in non-designated areas

Dubai Police seized 1,780 scooters and bicycles in a recent traffic safety campaign, the authority announced on Monday.

The campaign conducted by the authority in collaboration with Al Rifa'a Police Station led to the confiscation of 1,417 bicycles and 363 electric scooters and bicycles in Al Rifa'a jurisdiction.

Violations included improper use of scooters and bicycles in non-designated areas, such as public roads and pedestrian pathways, posing a significant risk to riders and other road users.

The authority also issued 251 fines for violations such as failing to wear helmets, disregarding traffic signals, and lacking essential safety features like reflective clothing and proper lighting.