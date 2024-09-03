Dubai Police seeks help from public to identify man found dead

The deceased was found in Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 with no identification documents

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:15 PM

Dubai Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person found dead.

The deceased was found in Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 with no identification documents, the police said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To determine the cause of death, the body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology.

The Bur Dubai Police Station has called on the public to contact the call centre at 901 if anyone recognises the individual or has any information regarding their identity.