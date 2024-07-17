Dubai Police seek help in identifying man found dead without ID

Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Al Qusais Police Station

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 2:41 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 2:45 PM

Al Qusais Police Station urged anyone who recognised the individual or has any information regarding their identity to contact the call centre at the number 901

The Dubai Police is seeking help from residents to identify a person who has been found dead in the emirate.

The man was found in Al Muhaisnah 2 in Dubai and had no identification documents. His body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.

