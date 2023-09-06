Dubai Police records 49.6% arrests of suspected drug dealers in second quarter

Photos: Dubai Media Office/X

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 6:44 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the Dubai Police Officers Club. He was received by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and senior officers and heads of departments of the Dubai Police Headquarters.

The Crown Prince undertook a tour of the club, during which he was briefed on its various facilities and amenities for Dubai Police staff. Sheikh Hamdan praised Dubai Police’s relentless efforts to enhance public safety and security and combat crime and its exceptional record in this respect.

Sheikh Hamdan said the success of the UAE's world-class security model has been shaped by the vision of the nation’s leadership and the collaborative efforts of federal and local entities. He praised Dubai Police for its exceptional community service initiatives and its projects aimed at ensuring the highest international standards of security and safety. He also highlighted Dubai Police’s use of state-of-the-art technology and highly trained personnel.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the significant role of female officers in Dubai Police, acknowledging their positive impact in reinforcing the overall security framework.

The Crown Prince interacted with teams of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, lauding its major achievements and capabilities in harnessing artificial intelligence in its operations, in addition to its collaboration with international partners in the domain.

Sheikh Hamdan was also apprised of the Department's success in busting drug syndicates along with statistics highlighting its unceasing vigil. During the second quarter of 2023, the department recorded arrests of 49.6% of suspected dealers and shared at least 50 tips with other nations on such criminals. These efforts led to the arrest of 28 suspects and the confiscation of 431 kilograms of contraband, including 3.33 million narcotic pills with strong anaesthetic properties. Additionally, the Department effectively blocked 560 social media accounts promoting narcotics.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the achievements of the Department's International Protection Centre during the second quarter of 2023. The centre extended timely support to 28,000 students from 20 different nationalities through 71 dedicated programmes focused on students and the community. In addition, the Department’s awareness campaigns on social media platforms and educational programmes reached and benefited 776,724 beneficiaries.

Sheikh Hamdan also commended the ‘Oyoon’ project, which aims to create an integrated security system weaving in sophisticated technologies and artificial intelligence features to prevent crime, reduce traffic-related deaths and curb negative incidents. The project has the support and participation of the governmental, semi-governmental and private sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the ‘Naseej’ initiative, one of Dubai Police's premier initiatives aimed at addressing negative behaviours among students.

Sheikh Hamdan also interacted with Lieutenants Shamaa Al Buflasa and Dana Al Souri, who recently became the first female police officers from the UAE to graduate with distinction from the prestigious Police Academy of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The Crown Prince praised their achievements, highlighting them as examples of the UAE's commitment to empowering women. The officers' success underscores the increasing impact of women in various fields, both locally and globally, he noted. Lieutenants Al Buflasa and Al Souri participated in a six-month training programme at the NYPD Police Academy, considered one of the world's best training institutions for law enforcement officials.

ALSO READ: