Dubai Police issues fines up to Dh5,000 against jet ski owners

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 3:18 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 3:22 PM

Fines of up to Dh5,000 were issued as the Dubai Police registered 160 violations against jet ski owners. The police also booked owners of other types of maritime vessels for 52 offences over the past two months.

Violations included operating jet skis with expired licenses, entering prohibited areas like swimming zones and hotel beaches, failing to operate within designated time frames, not wearing life jackets, operating recreational maritime vessels by underage and overloading the vessels.

This came in a press statement in which Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail, Director of the Port Police Station, explained that jet ski violations were issued across various beach areas in Dubai.

