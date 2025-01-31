Dubai Police honour 4 patrol officers for 'swift response' to incidents

Photo: X/Dubai Police

Four Dubai Police patrol officers were recognised on Friday for their “unwavering commitment to duty, swift response to incidents, and role in maintaining the emirate’s reputation as one of the safest cities in the world.”

The patrol officers honoured for their outstanding performance in fourth quarter last year were Warrant Hafez Khalafallah Hijazi from Bur Dubai Police Station; First Sergeant Muhammad Musa Al Balushi from Al Rashidiya Police Station; Muhammad Rashid Al Sarihi, and Corporal Hani Abdul Basit Muhammad from Al Qusais Police Station.

Lt Gen Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, described them as the "beating heart” of Dubai's security apparatus. "The patrol officers are the vigilant eyes that watch over our city 24/7. Their rapid response to incidents of all kinds plays a pivotal role in achieving Dubai Police's strategic goals and ensuring the happiness and safety of our community," he added.

Al Marri underscored the recognition was a testament to the officers' efforts in upholding security, apprehending offenders, and fostering a sense of safety among residents. "(They) tirelessly contribute to the security and well-being of our society."