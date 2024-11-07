Dubai Police help arrest 308 international drug suspects in 2023

Dubai Police helped in the arrest of 308 drug-related international suspects and the seizure of 2.259 tonnes of narcotics, including khat, cocaine, marijuana, and heroin, along with 7.92 million narcotic pills in 2023, authorities said on Thursday.

The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police also provided 372 drug-related dossiers to 44 countries last year and blocked a total of 1,923 online accounts associated with drug dealers on various social media platforms.

"Apprehending dealers and seizing significant quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances — reflect Dubai Police's ongoing international efforts to combat drug trafficking through specialised teams, advanced artificial intelligence technologies, and strong collaboration with law enforcement agencies worldwide, said Major Gen Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

He added, "These efforts enhance community protection and security, contributing to significant achievements in combating crime in all its forms over the years."

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, acting director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, noted: "Over the past five years, Dubai Police have made significant strides in the global fight against drugs, sharing 894 pieces of information with 66 countries, leading to the arrest of 550 international suspects and the seizure of 29.45 tonnes of narcotics."

He cited a particular case – Operation Sugar Cane – that resulted in the arrest of a key member of a large organised crime syndicate involved in smuggling cocaine between South America and Europe through sugar shipments. This operation led to the seizure of 22 tonnes of cocaine.

"There was also Operation Veyda that resulted in dismantling a crime syndicate involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. Operation Storm, meanwhile, led to the seizure of Captagon pills weighing more than 13 tons, he added. Bin Muwaiza also pointed out that, in addition to the field operations, the Dubai Police regularly carry out awareness campaigns through the Hemaya International Centre "to raise the community's awareness against the scourges of narcotics and psychotropic substances." "Last year, the centre conducted 333 community awareness programmes for students, while the centre's social media and educational programs benefited 13,096,344 individuals," he continued.