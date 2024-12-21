Dubai Police get new electric vehicle for traffic fleet

This addition reflects the commitment to adopting innovative solutions to strengthen security coverage, enable swift responses to emergencies
As part of ongoing efforts to adopt innovative solutions to ensure efficient and swift response to emergencies, Dubai Police have added the XPENG electric vehicle to its traffic fleet.
The all-new electric vehicle will be deployed to regulate traffic, enhance police presence in tourist areas and key locations, and ensure rapid responses to incidents and reports, said Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.
"This addition aims to elevate the quality of security and traffic services provided to the public," he added.
He further stated that integrating this vehicle into Dubai Police's fleet reflects the department's commitment to adopting innovative solutions and modern technologies to strengthen security coverage in vital and tourist areas, enabling efficient and swift responses to emergencies.
"This move also supports Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable technology adoption," he explained.
He also praised the fruitful collaboration between Dubai Police and Gulf Star Motors — the exclusive distributor of XPENG electric vehicles— emphasising that such partnerships enhance institutional integration and support shared initiatives to achieve the emirate's strategic objectives.
Last month, Dubai Police General Command has announced adding 200 all-new Land Cruiser vehicles, exclusively distributed by Al-Futtaim Motors, to its patrol fleet. The patrols will be responsible for organising traffic and enhancing the security presence of police officers in tourist areas and other areas of the emirate.
