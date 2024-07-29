Dubai Police extradite wanted criminal Faisal Taghi to Netherlands

Faisal Taghi

Mon 29 Jul 2024

The Dubai Police have arrested and helped extradite a Dutch national, who is allegedly the leader of a criminal organisation called ‘Angels of Death’.

Faisal Taghi, 24, is wanted for crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering, and human trafficking.

The police described Faisal as a “a high-value target” wanted by Dutch authorities. He was arrested after authorities in the UAE received an international warrant against him.

Faisal’s father, Ridouan Taghi, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 after he entered the UAE using a false identity. The Netherlands' most wanted man, he was the leader of ‘Angels of Death’ then.

Ridouan Taghi arrested in 2019