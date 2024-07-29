Dubai Police extradite wanted criminal Faisal Taghi to Netherlands

The new operator promises to offer a diverse range of lottery and other gaming products
The Dubai Police have arrested and helped extradite a Dutch national, who is allegedly the leader of a criminal organisation called ‘Angels of Death’.
Faisal Taghi, 24, is wanted for crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering, and human trafficking.
The police described Faisal as a “a high-value target” wanted by Dutch authorities. He was arrested after authorities in the UAE received an international warrant against him.
Faisal’s father, Ridouan Taghi, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 after he entered the UAE using a false identity. The Netherlands' most wanted man, he was the leader of ‘Angels of Death’ then.
In February this year, Ridouan was sentenced to life in prison over a series of gang-related killings, marking the end of one of the largest criminal trials in Dutch history.
His criminal syndicate is said to be responsible for over 300 different crimes, including assassinations and murders. Interpol classified him as one of the most wanted criminals and the leader of one of the world's most violent gangs. Back then, Dutch authorities had offered a financial reward of 100,000 euros for any information leading to his arrest.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof commended the UAE’s security cooperation and recognised the “valuable role” of the Dubai Police in Faisal’s extradition.
