Dubai: Police distribute winter clothing to children of female inmates

Photos: Dubai Police

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 12:00 PM

Bringing happiness to inmates and their families, Dubai Police recently distributed winter clothing, shoes and blankets to children of female inmates.

“The 'Winter Clothing' initiative is a significant part of the broader community-driven efforts to bring joy and happiness to inmates, their families, and their children,” said Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments.

A total of 19 children were provided with the winter items said Captain Mariam Al Muhairi, head of the Inmates Affairs Section in the Women's Prison Department.

She noted: "The department is dedicated to providing a positive and comforting environment for the children, ensuring they receive suitable meals, access to necessary medical check-ups, and primary education," she continued.

“Tolerance, unity, and positivity are the prevailing values within the facility, fostering a familial and supportive atmosphere for interactions with the inmates and their children, Capt Al Huhairi added.

