Dubai Police adds new luxury Jeep Grand Wagoneer to fleet

These models come with the Hurricane I6 engine, a turbocharger, and a 3.0-litre capacity, significantly boosting horsepower and torque

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM

The Dubai Police have welcomed three of the all-new 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer to their luxurious patrol fleet as part of their ongoing strategy to incorporate high-performance vehicles that enhance their operational efficiency and public presence.

The new Jeep cars made their debut in the presence of Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs; Major General Saeed Hamd Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Bin Yarouf, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, and several high-ranking officers.

Representatives from Al-Futtaim Motors also attended the ceremony, including Oscar Rivoli, Director-General of Commercial Projects; Rakesh Nair, Director-General of American Brands; Yousef Al Raeesi, Director-General of Government Relations, and Mohamed Tantawi, Fleet Manager.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer models come with the Hurricane I6 engine, a turbocharger, and a 3.0-litre capacity, significantly boosting horsepower and torque, making them among the most powerful SUVs in the Jeep lineup. This makes the Grand Wagoneer an ideal addition to the Dubai Police's fleet, meeting the force's standards for efficiency and flexibility in handling various situations.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi lauded the continuing cooperation with Al-Futtaim Motors, one of the leading car agencies in the UAE. He noted that the new vehicles would contribute to work performance across various fields thanks to their exceptional features and innovative specifications.

Yousef Al Raeesi stressed the importance of their strategic partnership with Dubai Police and expressed Al-Futtaim Motors' eagerness to support the force's strategy for continuous development of their fleet and resources to serve the community, ensuring a safe and just environment.

