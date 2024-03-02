Dubai: Petrol stations to be named after brands and companies

Photo: Emarat/X

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 2:41 PM

Local and international companies and brands now have the opportunity to have petrol stations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates named after them with the launch of Emarat’s ‘Project Landmark’.

Launched on Saturday, the marketing strategy by Emirates General Petroleum Corporation or Emarat will allow companies “to integrate their business models within the service stations.”

Naming rights is a form of advertising, where a company or brand “obtains the exclusive right to name a venue, building, or facility by paying royalty.” Dubai Metro is a fine example of this, whereby several stations have been named after local and international corporate entities, including Emirates, Onpassive, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, UAE Exchange, Danube and more.

Emarat has a network of 139 service stations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, said: “Project Landmark provides an innovative business platform for companies to reach customers and deliver valuable services that meet the high standards of excellence set by the UAE.”

Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi. KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

“It goes beyond being just a commercial venture as it represents a strategic ecosystem that establishes a unique partnership model where customers are prioritised and recognised as key contributors to our success, as well as important economic and investment players that boost the attractiveness of Dubai and the UAE,” he added.

Al Shamsi continued: "Project Landmark will empower partners to elevate their presence through long-term investment opportunities. It provides an innovative business platform for companies to reach customers and deliver valuable services that meet the high standards of excellence set by the UAE.”

"Emarat ensures that its stations are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Employees at Emarat stations undergo comprehensive training to ensure that they meet and exceed customer expectations in delivering world-class services.

