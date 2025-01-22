Dubai: Park now, pay later as Parkin announces plan to add new payment services

Autopay and pay-later features are being planned by Parkin PJSC – the largest operator of paid public parking facilities in Dubai – among its services “aimed at enhancing customer experience,” the company announced on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The announcement was made following the visit by Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), to Parkin’s offices.

Parkin officials, led by Parkin CEO Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, laid down the expansion plan for parking infrastructure across Dubai. They highlighted the integration of advanced smart technologies, and also announced a new customer call centre that can accommodate more than 500 customer interactions daily.

“This visit reaffirms our commitment to innovation, service excellence, and contributing actively to traffic management solutions in Dubai,” said Parkin.

On-the-go refuelling, car washing

Last week, Parkin announced select parking locations in Dubai will soon offer automotive services, including car washing, mobile or on-the-go refuelling, engine oil change, tyre checks, battery inspections, and other essential vehicle maintenance services.