Pakistani wins luxury car in Dubai Duty Free airshow draw

Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 5:01 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 3:46 PM

A Pakistani national based in Ajman was announced as the latest winner of a luxury vehicle in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw held on Tuesday at the Dubai Airshow site at Dubai World Central.

Muhammad Yousuf, a 40-year-old Pakistani national became the proud owner of a BMW 740i M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, in Finest Surprise Series 1856 with ticket 0369, which he purchased on October 3 on his way to Karachi, to visit his ailing father.

A relative newcomer to the Dubai Duty Free promotions, the father of two couldn't believe his luck that he had won with his only second ticket purchased in one month.

“I’m very lucky and it’s all because of my parents’ blessings. Thank you also to Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Tuesday’s Finest Surprise draw attracted several exhibitors and visitors who had purchased tickets for the popular promotion and was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

The operation has a total of four luxury vehicles sharing the limelight with the latest aircraft at the Dubai Airshow and will conduct a draw over four days including one Millennium Millionaire Series promotion.

Tickets for the remaining luxury vehicles are on sale at the Dubai Duty Free counters and in the Dubai Duty Free shop throughout the week-long Dubai Airshow, which comes to an end on November 17. The luxury vehicles include a BMW 740i M Sport (Dravit Grey Metallic) car, Mercedes Benz G 63 (Polar White) car and Indian FTR R Carbon (Black Carbon Fiber) motorbike.

ALSO READ: