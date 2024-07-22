E-Paper

Dubai: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's lawyer denies arrest report

A Pakistani news channel had reported that the singer was arrested over a defamation case

Sahim Salim

Waheed Abbas
Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 5:51 PM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:17 PM

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has not been arrested in Dubai, his lawyer Ashish Mehta has told Khaleej Times.

A Pakistani news channel had reported that the singer was arrested over a defamation case.


“This news is absolutely incorrect,” said his lawyer, who is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. “My client is in Dubai to record some songs.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The singer, who is among the highest paid in Pakistan, also posted a video on Instagram, denying the arrest.

“I am in Dubai to record my songs. Everything is fine. I request everyone not to pay heed to unfounded rumours. I’ll be back soon with you all in my beloved country. You will be entertained with super hit songs,” the world-renowned Pakistani singer said in the video with the Dubai skyline in the background.

“I request all my fans across the globe not to waste time and pay heed to fake news and rumours. The audience and fans are my power. I love all of them,” the singer added.

Earlier, many Pakistani and Indian channels ran a report claiming Khan had been arrested after he arrived in Dubai.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the nephew of late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who was also a famous singer, songwriter and music director.

Specialising in qawwali, he has worked with the biggest music producers in Indian and Pakistani film industries. He frequently tours Dubai, Europe, the US and other countries to perform.

