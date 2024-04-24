Dubai offers free bulk waste removal service via WhatsApp

Many residents of the emirate's Al Suyoh community were relocated to hotels after a raging wadi swept across their neighbourhood during the records rains last week
In their constant efforts to assist residents, enhance the quality of life, and maintain cleanliness across the emirate, Dubai Municipality is encouraging residents to make use of its free service to remove bulk home waste from their premises and neighbourhoods.
Residents can request the waste management department to dispose of residual or bulk waste, such as home furniture and electrical or electronic waste, at designated areas across Dubai via their WhatsApp channel.
This initiative by the Civic Body is timely — recent rains in the UAE flooded several homes, submerging household belongings. The water damaged many items, and while some residents managed to salvage a few, others had to dispose of theirs.
Here's how to contact Dubai Municipality:
