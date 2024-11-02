Dubai: Now, residents, visitors can use new interactive guide to events held to celebrate national occasions

Photo: WAM

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched a new interactive guide inviting citizens, residents, and visitors to explore a vibrant line-up of events and activities being held to celebrate key national occasions from Flag Day on Sunday, 3 November to Eid Al Etihad on Monday, 2 December, as well as the #ZayedAndRashid campaign.

The guide highlights a wide range of national festivities taking place across major buildings, shopping malls, and key landmarks, offering the community the opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage and history of the UAE and its vibrant national spirit.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The latest guide issued by Brand Dubai is part of a series of initiatives to raise the city’s profile as a destination that offers exceptional festive experiences for both residents and visitors. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive guide that covers all the exciting events and activities that embody the spirit of national unity and pride. We believe these national festivities will strengthen the community’s engagement with the UAE’s rich heritage and inspire pride in our achievements and shared aspirations for the future..”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This season promises a captivating array of experiences for the community and visitors, as the city comes alive with vibrant national celebrations organised by various government, semi-government and private sector entities under the umbrella of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign. From dazzling fireworks displays to traditional Emirati musical and cultural performances, the guide highlights events that honour Emirati heritage and mark the 53rd Eid Al Etihad and UAE Flag Day.

The guide also spotlights exhibitions offering a rich journey through the UAE’s history and markets showcasing traditional crafts. It includes details of public parks that will come alive with Eid Al Etihad celebrations, creating family-friendly spaces for communities to gather in unity. Additionally, the iconic Flag Garden at Jumeirah Brach, Umm Suqeim 2, adds to the festive atmosphere with its scenic tribute to national pride. With every corner of Dubai bustling with activity, this season promises to create lasting memories and deepen connections to the UAE’s cultural heritage.