Dubai: Now, rent or own floating villas that will sail on Arabian Gulf

Dubai, which is renowned for its uber-luxurious living, is set to offer another marvel — mobile or floating villas that will cruise the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf.

To build these floating villas that will resemble houseboats in terms of flexibility, as many as 48 aquatic vessels are being repurposed by a marine construction group. The villas will be completely manufactured in the UAE.

A two-bedroom villa will come for Dh29 million; a three-bedroom for Dh 32 million while a four-bedroom villa will cost Dh46 million.

On Monday, Khaleej Times had the exclusive opportunity to tour the first villa, which is ready and anchored at Dubai Palm Marina. Eight out of a total of forty-eight Neptune villas are currently in the final stages of completion.

Claudia Gomes, Commercial Director for El Bahrawy Group, said, “'Neptune’, the first floating and mobile villa, is part of the Kempinski Floating Palace resort project. The plan features a floating hotel surrounded by 48 luxury mobile villas that will have an estimated market value of Dh1.6 billion upon completion. It is the first of its kind in the world. There are a lot of floating villas, in the Maldives for example, but they are all docked.”

These villas feature a two-story layout plus a rooftop, collectively spanning 6,300 square feet or 2,100 square feet per level.

Rental cost: Dh50,000 per night

Gomes said: “During the off-peak season, these villas would be rented out at a cost of around Dh50,000 per night. We don’t rent per hour like yachts do. All the services are à la carte, provided by Kempinski. Each villa comes with a total crew of six — one captain who will sail the boat, along with three deckhands and two stewards.”

Gomes pointed out the construction of each villa typically takes 12 months with the four-bedroom ones taking a bit longer.

“The two-bedroom villas are 5,800 square feet, three bedrooms are 6,500 square feet and the four-bedroom villas are quite spacious … wider and longer, and are 10,400 square feet.”

Weighing around 220 tonnes, the ground floor of the three-bedroom villa accommodates a living room, an open-concept dining area, a kitchen, a guest restroom, a crew chamber, a service room, a cockpit, an outdoor seating space, and a platform designed for storing and launching jet skis.

The upper level comprises three bedrooms, walk-in closets, and two bathrooms.

The rooftop is embellished with a private infinity swimming pool encircled by glass walls, alongside outdoor seating, a designated barbecue area, an external driving control station, and a display screen.

How do owners sail these vessels?

Gomes said when a client decides to buy a villa, they have two options. After purchase they can allow Kempinski to manage and rent out the villa, benefiting from the rental income, or they can choose to keep it for personal use.

“When it is under the hotel’s management, a crew trained in hospitality ensures a high level of service. If it’s for private use, we can also provide a crew of at least six people to maintain the villa or the owner can use their own crew. Many owners already have a yacht with a captain and crew, who can also manage this villa by themselves.”