Dubai: Now, get professional driving permit instantly; here's how

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 6:01 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 8:41 AM

Motorists getting a professional driving permit in Dubai will no longer need to wait 24 hours but can instantly get it online, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

“Expediting the procedure is part of RTA’s digital transformation strategy for permits,” noted Sultan Al Akraf, director of driver affairs at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, adding “the initiative will benefit taxi drivers, luxury vehicle drivers and school bus drivers.”

How to apply for the permit?

The affiliated company has to apply for a permit on RTA website and pay the permit fee.

The driver must install the Dubai Drive app on smart devices and complete the pre-registration within the app.

Once the affiliated company is done with application procedures the driver instantly receives the digital permit through RTA-Dubai Drive app, which is available on all types of smart devices.

“The aim of the new digital permits for practicing professional passenger transport drivers (bus and taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs) as well as school transport attendants is to bring happiness to customers through offering services that save their time and effort. It enables them to have such permits issued via smart channels and obtain digital permits via the RTA-DUBAI DRIVE app on smartphones,” Al Akraf underscored.

