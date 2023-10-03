Dubai: Now, get professional driving permit instantly; here's how

The participants journeyed a total distance of 557 km, starting from Arada
Motorists getting a professional driving permit in Dubai will no longer need to wait 24 hours but can instantly get it online, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.
“Expediting the procedure is part of RTA’s digital transformation strategy for permits,” noted Sultan Al Akraf, director of driver affairs at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, adding “the initiative will benefit taxi drivers, luxury vehicle drivers and school bus drivers.”
“The aim of the new digital permits for practicing professional passenger transport drivers (bus and taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs) as well as school transport attendants is to bring happiness to customers through offering services that save their time and effort. It enables them to have such permits issued via smart channels and obtain digital permits via the RTA-DUBAI DRIVE app on smartphones,” Al Akraf underscored.
ALSO READ:
The participants journeyed a total distance of 557 km, starting from Arada
Experts advise that residents should find a dark spot with a clear view of the relevant horizon to observe the phenomena
The 4.6 km-long Umm Suqeim street project will provide a direct connection between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road
Watching the preparations unfold outside the living room window reminded Dr Mina Jethu of a 'Mission Impossible' sequence
As the UAE aims to lead the field of STEM, Sultan is a symbol of the country's future
A banker by profession, Murtaza Moulvi's enthusiasm for bikes prompted him to start Café Rider along with his wife Nicki
The duo was given tailored uniforms and escorted from their hotel to the Smart Police Station in the La Mer area
Hundreds of cars, SUVs and bikes gather in Liwa to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage, showcasing their skills and passion for racing