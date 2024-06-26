Dubai: Now, commuters can work at Burjuman Metro Station; here's how

Photo: Supplied

The next time you are at Burjuman Metro Station, look for this neat workspace — WO-RK. The brightly coloured spaces offer commuters an office inside one of Dubai’s busiest metro stations. Commuters can work on the go, with rates starting from Dh35 per day. Named WO-RK, the workspace opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 25, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai (RTA).

Elaborating on the pricing, Shahzad Bhatti, founder of The Co-Spaces, said, "Right now, we have a promotion running. Here are the regular rates: a day pass for Dh35, part-time membership for Dh200 per month (allowing 30 hours of usage per month), and full-time membership for Dh650 per month with unlimited hours." The space also features a pantry with complimentary water and coffee.

Bhatti further noted that the space "has capacity for 100 people/seats and is open from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays for now."

"RTA suggested Burjuman because it is the busiest station. They informed us that if we can manage it here, hopefully in the future, we can roll out a series of WO-RK around other metro stations," he told Khaleej Times.

Located within the RTA's Dubai Metro network, WO-RK @Burjuman Metro provides seamless accessibility. It obviates the need for car commuting and offers last-mile transport solutions. "This flexible workspace will help more companies set up in Dubai. Dubai is a city filled with entrepreneurs, freelancers, and people with hybrid work schedules, so offering this space will be a relief for many," he said.

Additional option

Bhatti also noted that the renovated workspace will provide users with an alternative and additional option for their work. "Sometimes you need to be in a different setting, away from the noise. We once had a man who said he needed to get away from his dog."

The space, which has no age limits, is open to students and employees alike, offering affordable pricing packages. "Metro users are eager for a convenient, affordable place to focus and work," he added.

Originally from the UK, Bhatti said, "I started very young in the business world, and in London, the co-working concept peaked in the early 2000s, which is when I was first exposed to it. When I moved here, I had the idea of a business centre, but I always thought of it as a co-working concept."