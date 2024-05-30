Dubai: New system to reduce time spent on judicial procedures

Through a new sonic identity, Galadari envisions creating inspiring brand tracks for their corporate films, infusing them with grandeur and an epic feel, while still reflecting the warm personality of the brand
A new system in Dubai allows enforcement judges to get details about a respondent's assets and seize them for sale if necessary. It eliminates the need for judges to contact multiple departments like property or transport regulators in Dubai for the assets.
Launched on Thursday, the Tanfeeth+ system will ensure speedy execution of verdicts, the Dubai Courts said.
Another initiative under the scheme will see Dubai’s judicial department ensure the “enforcement of liberty-restricting orders, travel bans, and asset seizures” by integrating with the Ministry of Interior’s database.
Dr Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, director-general of Dubai Courts, said Tanfeeth+ is a comprehensive digital initiative that enhances the efficiency of judicial enforcement. He noted that the execution of judgements require communication with multiple entities.
“Now, with Tanfeeth+, we can reduce (the time spent for) procedures.” The initiative will include federal entities in the next phase, he added.
The Digital Writ of Execution seal facilitates the enforcement of court rulings, enabling the petitioner to initiate procedures without the need to visit service centres.
The courts will also welcome digital requests to optimise execution procedures and automate administrative decisions.
There is a ‘Sale notification system’ that will notify court officials about confiscated items for timely sale.
There is also ‘Automated cancellation of enforcement' that cancels enforcement procedures and lifts seizures once payments are completed.
An ‘Automated disbursement system’ will be set up to automatically disburse amounts deposited in the enforcement file to the petitioner’s registered bank account.
Another highlight is having ‘virtual bank accounts’ to enable direct deposits of seized assets into virtual accounts for automatic disbursement to each party.
