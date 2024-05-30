Dubai: New system to reduce time spent on judicial procedures

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 9:40 PM

A new system in Dubai allows enforcement judges to get details about a respondent's assets and seize them for sale if necessary. It eliminates the need for judges to contact multiple departments like property or transport regulators in Dubai for the assets.

Launched on Thursday, the Tanfeeth+ system will ensure speedy execution of verdicts, the Dubai Courts said.

Another initiative under the scheme will see Dubai’s judicial department ensure the “enforcement of liberty-restricting orders, travel bans, and asset seizures” by integrating with the Ministry of Interior’s database.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Less time for procedures

Dr Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, director-general of Dubai Courts, said Tanfeeth+ is a comprehensive digital initiative that enhances the efficiency of judicial enforcement. He noted that the execution of judgements require communication with multiple entities.

“Now, with Tanfeeth+, we can reduce (the time spent for) procedures.” The initiative will include federal entities in the next phase, he added.

The Digital Writ of Execution seal facilitates the enforcement of court rulings, enabling the petitioner to initiate procedures without the need to visit service centres.

The courts will also welcome digital requests to optimise execution procedures and automate administrative decisions.