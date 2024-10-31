Dubai: New initiative to ease drone licensing for media professionals

A new agreement in Dubai will simplify the licensing process for drone-based media filming operations and train professionals in safe drone operations.

This comes after an agreement was signed between the Dubai Media Council and the emirate's Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday. The new project will be under the 'Dubai From the Sky' initiative.

The agreement was signed to simplify drone-based media filming operations and related processes to it and streamline the issuance of required permits, particularly for events requiring timely media coverage.

The two authorities will work together to achieve these objectives.

Additionally, there will be a focus on training media professionals in safe drone operations with the aim of achieving excellence in media photography while safeguarding Dubai's airspace.

The collaboration includes training programmes accredited by the DCAA for drone operators in the media sector. The training will cover technical and safety aspects, ensuring that drone operations do not interfere with the emirate's airspace. Upon completion of the training, selected trainees nominated by the Dubai Media Council will be granted a professional licence in accordance with the authority's standards and regulations.

Both the authorities will also work together to identify suitable locations for aerial filming with drones and specify permissible altitudes for each area to maintain air traffic safety in Dubai.