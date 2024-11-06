Wed, Nov 06, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 5, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Dubai: New entry, exit roads in Al Jaddaf to ease traffic, announces RTA

The new lanes will be added in four key locations, said the transport authority

Published: Wed 6 Nov 2024, 9:15 PM

Updated: Wed 6 Nov 2024, 9:16 PM

Photo: KT file

To ensure smooth access to Al Jaddaf area, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority is enhancing entry and exit roads by adding new lanes in four key locations.

The four locations are:

  • Sheikh Rashid Road to Oud Metha Road: One additional lane to enhance traffic flow
  • New entrance to Al Jaddaf Road from Sheikh Rashid Road adjacent to Al Jaddaf Metro station
  • Service road expansion on Sheikh Rashid Road; expansion of Ibn Al Zahrawi Street by adding one extra lane
  • Sheikh Rashid Road interchange with Oudh Metha Road; service road expansion

The new entrances and exits in Al Jaddaf area will help facilitate traffic, reduce travel time, and create a more efficient transport network, in addition to providing an easy and smooth transportation experience for residents and visitors across all Dubai roads, said the RTA in a social media post.

The measure is part of RTA's ongoing efforts to develop road infrastructure and accommodate the growing urban and population growth.

