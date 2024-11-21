Dubai: New centre for children with special needs opens in Al Barsha

KT Photo: Nandini Sircar

Parents in Dubai can now access a dedicated centre that provides comprehensive developmental support for children with special needs, serving as a one-stop solution for both their educational and occupational requirements.

The Dibber 4’ALL nursery in Al Barsha South represents a significant milestone in Emirati-Norwegian relations and is witnessing an overwhelming demand since its launch.

Equipped with a licensed team of teachers and specialists with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) approved credentials, the facility offers services like speech therapy and occupational therapy apart from catering to the educational needs of a child of special needs.

Inclusive learning environment

The centre creates an inclusive learning environment where children of determination are seamlessly integrated into mainstream education tailored to their unique needs.

Dibber’s CEO for the Mena region, Nahi Rahal said, “In Norway, we have many special needs children integrated into mainstream environments which can be challenging for many. This inspired us to create a specialised facility dedicated to supporting these children. Previously, parents would take their child to a nursery, then to a speech therapy centre, and later to another clinic for occupational or psychological therapy. Our facility here and elsewhere streamlines this process by offering all these services in one location, making it more convenient for parents.”

Each child's journey begins with a comprehensive assessment, guiding tailored recommendations — either within the centre or in a mainstream environment with continued support.

He added, “These children often have complex conditions, such as communication delays and behavioural challenges. Many are in mainstream settings where they struggle, and several are attending centres and clinics we've partnered with. These centres often refer them to us because they recognise the need for a more specialised and supportive environment. Therefore, our centre aims to prepare children for a seamless transition to mainstream settings.”

“Our first classroom, accommodating 10 children, reached full capacity just within two months, leading to a growing waiting list. Plans are underway to open a second classroom, pending the recruitment of qualified teachers.”

High educator-to-student ratio

The programme provides a holistic and enriching educational experience, featuring small classrooms and a high educator-to-student ratio for personalised attention.

“The benefit of having specialised staff in classrooms is that, while working in a group setting, they can address the individual needs of each child, fostering their growth and development. Our student-to-teacher ratio is 3:1, which is notably above the standard. We charge an annual educational fee of Dh40,000, with an additional around Dh40,000 per year to cover therapy services.”

Rahal explained that the curriculum followed is Nordic-based, and this approach is used consistently across all programmes at the global level. However, he stressed, "Arabic holds significant importance within the curriculum, as reflecting the culture of the country and the region is considered extremely important." Featuring 13 classrooms the nursery is a state-of-the-art Early Childhood Development centre that welcomes children aged 45 days to 6 years for mainstream classes. The facility also includes two classrooms dedicated to children of determination, an indoor gym, and direct access to shaded outdoor areas, the facility is designed to provide a nurturing and inclusive environment for all children. KT Photo: Nandini Sircar "We welcome children five days a week and require consistent attendance to effectively monitor their progress. As for children of determination, we accept them from two-year onwards and they stay with us till they are six. The programme runs from 7am to 1pm, during which group therapy sessions are offered. Each child participates in one to two group therapy sessions daily. "In the afternoons, individual therapy sessions are available, tailored to the specific needs of each child. We also collaborate with clinics and specialised centres. If a child requires additional support beyond what we provide, specialists from these third-party organisations visit our centre to deliver focused care," added Rahal.