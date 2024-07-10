Dubai Municipality warns owners to clear neglected vehicles at testing centres

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 2:00 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 2:26 PM

Neglected vehicles across nine registration and testing centres in the Emirate will be confiscated if their owners don’t clear them out soon, authorities have announced. The Dubai Municipality has issued 68 vehicle clearance alerts; 38 posters; and 30 text messages to owners who have left their vehicles unattended for a long time in the parking lots and courtyards of the testing centres.

The campaign targets vehicles abandoned at Warsan, Qusais, Shamil Muhaisnah, Wasel Nadd Al Hammar, Tamam, Al Awir Motor Show, Al Barsha, Al Mumayaz, and Wasel Al Jadaf centres.

The civic body said the campaign has seen a “response rate” of 95 per cent, “efficiently addressing and managing the situation”.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On spotting a neglected vehicle, authorities first issue a warning for a period that can vary from three to 15 days, depending on the location and state of the vehicle. If the vehicle is Dubai-registered, an SMS is sent to the owner. If the vehicle is not cleared within the period specified in the notice, it is towed to the impoundment yard in Al Awir area. Before it is auctioned, the owner may retrieve it by contacting the municipality.