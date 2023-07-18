Dubai: Multiple vehicle collision on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road

After completing one year, the employer can determine the starting date of the leave and divide it into two periods, if necessary
Dubai Police on Tuesday urged motorists to be cautious after multi-vehicle accidents on key roads.
Dubai Police said that collision occurred on Al Khail Road before the Hessa Street exit towards Abu Dhabi.
Moments earlier, another collision occurred in the direction of commercial centre at the exit leading to Al Meydan Street. Motorists towards the location have been urged to take caution.
ALSO READ:
After completing one year, the employer can determine the starting date of the leave and divide it into two periods, if necessary
The astronaut had dedicated a week to training at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency prior to his current assignment
The index evaluates the performance of 153 countries in their ability to produce and export goods in a competitive manner
They discussed a number of regional and international developments, with Sheikh Mohamed highlighting that the two countries share a common goal of supporting peace and stability
From August 2023, the programme will be mandatory on all new employment visas and work permits
5,680 members of the Dubai Police force and 535 personnel from the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai received promotions
The total assets have increased from Dh77.7 million to more than Dh2.23 billion
You can participate in the promotion only if you have a local phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member